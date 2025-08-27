Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD issues red alert for heavy rains for 3 districts of Himachal Pradesh

IMD issues red alert for heavy rains for 3 districts of Himachal Pradesh

Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on wednesday has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi as heavy rainfall continues to affect Himachal Pradesh.

While Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads.

Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides. Restoration work is underway, and authorities are prioritising efforts to reopen the routes.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi.

 

Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31.

Also Read

Jammu Rains, Rains

Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh till Aug 30

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi rains: Two injured in Dwarka roof collapse, IMD warns of more showers

Delhi Rains, Rain

Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

IMD issues rain alerts for Delhi, Mumbai; wet spell to persist till Aug 29

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former CM Jairam Thakur, said that the Chamba region has been cut off from the rest of the country for the past four days.

"The whole state has been affected by the disaster... Chamba district has been cut off from the rest of the country for the past 4 days. There is no network there, the roads have been damaged, and many houses have been washed away. Damage is also occurring in Kangra and Una districts," said former CM Jairam Thakur.

"The current government should make efforts to save people's lives... Himachal has been ruined since CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government was formed. Due to the disaster, Himachal Pradesh has been set back by many years," added Thakur.

Furthermore, he also launched a scathing attack on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his government, alleging they have "completely failed" to manage the ongoing disaster in the state and are instead indulging in political blame games.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur dismissed the Chief Minister's allegations against the opposition, saying, "The entire government is in disaster mode, not disaster management. Thousands of livestock have perished, homes have collapsed, and connectivity has been lost in several districts. Yet, instead of focusing on relief and restoration, the CM and his ministers are busy making irresponsible political statements."

Thakur accused the government of neglecting urgent relief work in severely affected areas such as Chamba, Kullu-Manali, Kangra, and parts of Mandi district, where heavy rains, floods, and landslides have caused massive destruction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Additional 25% tariff imposed by US President Trump on India comes into effect

flights, planes

Flight operations to Leh affected due to bad weather: Delhi Airport

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, prays for well-being of all

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

2 dead, 9 injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra's Palghar

Mumbai monorails

Mumbai monorail mishap: MMRDA suspends two senior officials over lapses

Topics : IMD weather forecast Himachal Pradesh heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon