Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Hockey coach Fulton seeks ''fresh perspective'' for Olympics preparation

Hockey India on Tuesday named a 39-member core group of players for the men's national camp to prepare for the upcoming five-nation tournament in Spain

Indian Hockey team

Indian Hockey team

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hockey India on Tuesday named a 39-member core group of players for the men's national camp to prepare for the upcoming five-nation tournament in Spain, even as head coach Craig Fulton seeks a "fresh perspective" for next year's Paris Olympics.
The Indian men's hockey team, which qualified directly for Paris Olympics after winning the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, will feature in the five-nation tournament in Valencia starting from December 15.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
World champions Germany, France, Belgium and the hosts Spain are the other teams in the tournament.
The men's national coaching camp begins at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from Wednesday.
It was a long break from national camp after a successful outing in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Most of the players from the team played the National Championship in Chennai, and I too got a chance to watch some of the young and upcoming players closely," Fulton said.
"We will now assemble in SAI, Bengaluru, with a fresh perspective to our preparations for the Paris Olympics.
As I have maintained, it is a process and we will revisit our Asian Games campaign and understand how we can do better as a team and work towards that, Fulton added.
The core group for the national camp has all the 18 players that won gold in the Asian Games last month.
Team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, The past few weeks were great, as we got to spend quality time with family and also had a great outing playing for our home state at the National Championship in Chennai. Now, we return to the camp yearning to be a better team."

List of players in the core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan.
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet.
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh.

Also Read

Hockey India names senior men's core group ahead of Asian Champions Trophy

I'll see how things happen after Asiad: Sreejesh opens up on his retirement

Hockey ACT: Craig Fulton believes in training more than sideline coaching

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

India Men's hockey coach Fulton calls ACT triumph big boost for Asian Games

Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date tomorrow: Bajwa

SC sets aside stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana HC on WFI elections

India's HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen withdraw from Syed Modi International

India seek win against Canada to open women's junior hockey WC campaign

Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test by int'l federation's AIU

Forwards: S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Pawan Rajbhar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hockey Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon