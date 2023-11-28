Sensex (0.31%)
India seek win against Canada to open women's junior hockey WC campaign

India will look to take confidence from their past success against Canada when they meet each other in their opening match of the FIH women's junior hockey World Cup here on Wednesday

Women's hockey team

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Santiago (Chile)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
India will look to take confidence from their past success against Canada when they meet each other in their opening match of the FIH women's junior hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.
India had beaten Canada in all their previous three games.
The Indian team, which had secured a fourth place in the 2022 edition, has been placed in a tricky Pool C, along with Germany, Belgium and Canada this time.
Moreover, India's title triumph at the women's junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, earlier this year will boost their confidence.
The Indians are aiming to secure their maiden women's junior World Cup title. India's best finish in the prestigious tournament came in 2013 when they finished third.
"We are entering the tournament with determination and focus. Our team's preparation has been intense, and we're keen to translate that into our performance on the field," team captain Preeti said.
"Playing against Canada in the opener is a chance for us to set the momentum for our campaign."

Coach Tushar Khandker said the team was well-prepared for the tournament.
"Our players have trained rigorously and are mentally prepared for the challenges ahead. We respect every opponent and are looking forward to a strong start against Canada," he said.
The top-two finishers in each pool directly qualify for the quarterfinals.
After Canada, India will face a formidable Germany on November 30, followed by a crucial encounter against Belgium on December 2.
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final of the tournament will take place on December 6, 8 and 10 respectively.

Topics : Hockey Junior Hockey World Cup Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

