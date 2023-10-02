close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

India bow out in quarterfinals of women's basketball against North Korea

The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters

basketball

basketball

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against Noth Korea to bow out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday.
The Indian women cagers were no match for North Korea as they lost all the four quarters 20-26, 6-26, 17-22, 14-22 at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.
The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters.
Earlier, India finished second in Group A, beating Indonesia 66-46, Mongolia 68-62 before losing 53-111 against defending champions China.
North Korea will play China in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Also Read

Basketball World Cup 2023: Having stunned USA, Germany eye historic gold

NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable

North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war

N Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on major command centers S Korea

US sends another submarine to S Korea, in a show of force against N Korea

Asian Games: Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle

Asian Games LIVE updates: Athletics- India win 2 Silver, 1 Bronze; Tally 59

Asian Games 2023 October 02 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023: Yarraji fails to qualify; Borgohain in semi-final of 200m

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi, Aditi power India to top-spot in women's compound

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Basketball Sport India North Korea

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon