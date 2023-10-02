India bow out in quarterfinals of women's basketball against North Korea

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against Noth Korea to bow out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday.

The Indian women cagers were no match for North Korea as they lost all the four quarters 20-26, 6-26, 17-22, 14-22 at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters.

Earlier, India finished second in Group A, beating Indonesia 66-46, Mongolia 68-62 before losing 53-111 against defending champions China.

North Korea will play China in the semifinals on Tuesday.

