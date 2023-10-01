Asian Games 2023 October 02 schedule: India event timings, streaming

After their best-ever single-day medal haul in the history of the Asian Games, the Indian contingent would be pumped up to deliver more medals on Monday, October 02, 2023, which would also be the ninth day of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China.
In athletics, Shaili Singh, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and the Mixed 4x400m relay team will be in action. Indian archers will also look to make it to the semi-final and finals of various events after doing great in the qualification.
India currently stands fourth in the medals tally with 13 Gold and a total of 53 medals.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 02.
Asian Games: India's schedule on October 02
Archery- 06:30 AM IST
Recurve and Compound Team and Individual 1/32, 1/16, and 1/8 matches
India’s Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekah Vennam, Aditi Swami and others will be in action.
Athletics- 04:30 AM IST onwards
Various Indians will be in action including Tejaswin Shankar, Parul Chaudhary and Shaili Singh.
India medal events
Women’s Pole Vault- Pavithra Vengatesh
Men’s Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar in action
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase- Parul Chaudhary
Women’s Long Jump- Shaili Singh
Mixed Team 4x400m Relay- Indian team
Badminton- 07:30 AM IST
Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles and Mixed Doubles Round of 64 and Round 32
HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles and PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha in women’s singles in action. Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy will be in action.
Women’s Basketball- 01:30 PM IST onwards
India vs North Korea- Quarterfinal
Bridge- 06:30 AM IST
India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action
Canoe Sprint- 07:00 AM IST
Men’s Singles Final- Niraj Kumar
Women’s Canoe Double 500m- Pradeep Megha, Shivani Singh
Women’s Kayak Double 500m- Geetha Parvathy, Binita Chanu
Men’s Canoe Double 500m- Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh
Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format
Diving- 04:30 PM IST
Men’s 1m Springboard- Hemam London Singh
Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards
Eventing Showjumping Team and Individual Rounds
Indian team and Ashish Limaye in action
Kabaddi- 01:30 pm IST
India Women vs Chinese Taipei
Kurash- 07:00 AM IST
India’s Jyoti Tokas and Yash Kumar Chauhan in action
Sepak Takraw- 07:30 AM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s Quadrant teams will be in action
Squash- 08:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Deepika Palikkal, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Sourabh Ghosal will be in action in mixed Doubles
Table Tennis- 10:15 AM IST
India’s Suthritha Mukherjee and Ahykia Mukherjee will be in action in the women’s semi-final against the North Korean duo.