Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India lift fifth men's junior hockey Asia Cup title, beat Pakistan 5-3

India lift fifth men's junior hockey Asia Cup title, beat Pakistan 5-3

The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum as India fought back from the early setback. After being 1-3 down, the Indian team showed remarkable resilience, drawing level at 3-3.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a thrilling final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, the Indian hockey team triumphed over their arch-rivals Pakistan, securing a 5-3 victory to claim their record-extending fifth title. The match, held in Muscat, Oman, was a rollercoaster of emotions as both teams battled fiercely for the prestigious trophy.
 
Pakistan took an early lead in the match, with Sufyan Khan scoring two goals and Hannan Shahid adding another to put them ahead 3-1. However, India quickly regained their composure, with Araijeet Singh Hundal leading the charge. Hundal was the star of the match, scoring an impressive four goals, while Dilraj Singh contributed the fifth goal, giving India a 5-3 advantage.  India fighting back from early setback
 
 
The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum as India fought back from the early setback. After being 1-3 down, the Indian team showed remarkable resilience, drawing level at 3-3. Araijeet’s clinical finishing played a pivotal role in India's recovery. He scored twice more to ensure India maintained a firm grip on the match, eventually sealing the victory with a 5-3 lead.
 
Despite Pakistan’s spirited comeback efforts, India’s offensive strength proved too much. The victory was not just a testament to India’s skill on the field, but also to their mental toughness, as they overcame early adversity to clinch the win. This victory marked India’s fifth title in the history of the Junior Asia Cup, further cementing their dominance in junior international hockey.
 
The win was a proud moment for Indian hockey, with Araijeet Singh Hundal’s exceptional performance being the highlight of a memorable final.

Also Read

Image via Twitter

Win-win for everyone: PCB chief Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for CT

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB's 'POK' CT Trophy tour put on hold by ICC after BCCI's strong objection

India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

India vs Pakistan: A cricket rivalry shaped by politics, wars and diplomacy

Champions Trophy

PCB confirm BCCI's Refusal to Travel for Champions Trophy in 2025: Report

Topics : India vs Pakistan Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon