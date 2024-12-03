Business Standard
World Chess Championship: Gukesh squanders advantage to settle for draw

The two players signed peace after 72 moves. It was the fifth draw of the match

Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the seventh game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Tuesday.

It was the fourth draw in a row and left both players on an identical tally of 3.5 points each, still shy of 4 more points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 72 moves. It was the fifth draw of the match.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth, fifth and sixth games had ended in draws.

 

Dec 03 2024

