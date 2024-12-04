Business Standard
Tiger Woods says he still has the fire to keep his career running

Woods has not competed since missing the Open in July and underwent back surgery in September, hence the American will not be seen in action in the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods

Press Trust of India Albany (Bahamas)
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

A distant shadow of the once dominant golfer, Tiger Woods believes that "fire still burns" inside him to compete against the best in the world, but the 15-time major winner admitted that taking his injury-ravaged body to optimum fitness level has become a massive challenge.

Woods has not competed since missing the Open in July and underwent a back surgery in September, hence the American will not be seen in action in the Hero World Challenge, starting here from Thursday.

"The fire still burns to compete. The difference is the recovery of the body. It is not what it used to be. I still love doing it, I love competing. That's never going to leave," Woods told the media here in an interaction on Tuesday.

 

Woods admitted that at 48, Father Time is catching up with him fast.

"As far as the recovery process, and doing it again and again and again and doing it consistently at a high level, I can't.

"For some reason the body just won't recover like it used to. That's part of age and part of an athlete's journey," said Woods.

"I'm not tournament sharp yet. These are 20 of the best players in the world and I'm not sharp enough to compete against them at this level."  The American said, at present, he is focusing on rehab and getting back to top shape so that he can give his best in Majors.

"It was quite painful throughout the end of the year and hence I had another procedure done to alleviate the pain I had going down my leg. I'm just trying to rehab and get stronger and feel better, really give myself the best chance I can going into next year.

"I didn't play as much as I needed to go into the major championships. Hopefully, next year will be better, I'll be physically stronger and better. I know the procedure helped and hopefully that I can then build upon that," he said.

Woods, who normally uses the year-end tournament as a comeback vehicle in the previous years, was palpably disappointed to miss the chance of playing in the event, where he is a five-time winner.

"I am disappointed. The times I have (made) comeback here, I was ready to start competing and playing again. Unfortunately, not this time. I still need to keep training to give myself the best chance going into next year," he added.

However, there was a sliver of positivity for Woods as he extended partnership with Hero MotoCorp as its brand ambassador.

Moreover, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant has also extended its title sponsorship until 2030.

"This year in particular is very special for all of us as we celebrate a milestone, 10 years of partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Tiger Woods Foundation TGR.

"I'm proud to announce the exciting news that Hero MotoCorp will continue as the title sponsor of the Hero World Challenge and Tiger will remain Hero's global corporate partner until 2030," said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

Woods also exuded delight in the new chapter of a long alliance.

"This is exciting news for all of us at the foundation to be able to have Hero MotoCorp who have supported us here for the last 10 years and to have this relationship and our partnership continue until 2030 is truly amazing.

"We're able to help and serve so many more youth because of it," said Woods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

