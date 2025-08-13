India officially bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad likely venue

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India has officially entered the race to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approving the bid during its Special General Meeting (SGM). Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city, and the central government will fully fund the event.
 
The move significantly boosts India’s chances of securing the prestigious multi-sport event. As per PTI, the final bid documents must be submitted by the August 31 deadline. India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi. 

India has already submitted its Expression of Interest to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposing Ahmedabad as the host city. However, to stay in contention, the country must submit its final bid by the August 31 deadline. 

 

India’s prospects of landing the hosting rights have improved following Canada's withdrawal from the bidding process. A team from Commonwealth Sport, headed by Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to assess the proposed venues and held discussions with officials from the Gujarat government regarding the city's preparedness.

Later this month, a larger delegation from Commonwealth Sport is expected to conduct a more extensive inspection in Ahmedabad. These evaluations will play a crucial role in the selection process.

The final decision on the 2030 Commonwealth Games host will be taken by the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport, scheduled to meet in Glasgow during the last week of November. If selected, this would mark India’s second time hosting the Games, having previously staged the event in New Delhi in 2010. Ahmedabad is being positioned as a strong contender, backed by full government support.

 
     

Topics : Commonwealth Games

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

