Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at 6.29 m in Budapest

Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.
The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.
It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede.
