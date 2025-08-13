Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at 6.29 m in Budapest

Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at 6.29 m in Budapest

Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.

It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

