close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India play out 1-1 draw against Pakistan in Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey

India played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in their third Pool A game to continue their unbeaten run in the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Salalah here

Press Trust of India Salalah (Oman)
Representative Image

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in their third Pool A game to continue their unbeaten run in the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Salalah here.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (24th minute) gave India the lead in the high-stake match on late Saturday night but it was nullified by Basharat Ali in the 44th minute.

The result means India, with seven points from three matches, stays second in Pool A behind Pakistan (same points) but are ahead on goal difference.

Japan, who beat Chinese Taipei 10-1 earlier on Saturday, are third with six points from three outings.

India had earlier thrashed Chinese Taipei 18-0 before beating Japan 3-1 in their second match.

On Saturday night, the Indians went on the offensive from the word go and kept Pakistan defence under pressure with repeated forays.

Also Read

Excise Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

BAI starts trials for Asian Games Selection to be held in Hangzhou, China

What's the future of Qatar's stadiums once the Fifa World Cup is over

MotoGP team conducts recce of Buddh Circuit ahead of inaugural race

Sindhu, Prannoy advance to semifinals of Malaysia Masters, Srikanth out

Sports Ministry approves Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Finland

India looks to continue Pro League supremacy under new coach Fulton

PM to declare open 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday

India won a couple of penalty corners early in the game but couldn't capitalise on them.

Pakistan, on the other hand, also managed to create a few chances and even came close to scoring through a penalty corner but Indian goalkeeper Amandeep Lakra was rock solid in front of the goal as the opening quarter ended goalless.

However, India broke the deadlock in the second quarter when Sharda Nand brilliantly converted a penalty corner to give his team the much-needed lead.

Leading 1-0, the Indian colts started playing more confidently and troubled Pakistan's defense on numerous occasions but failed to find the back of the net for the second time in the second quarter to go into half time with the slender advantage.

Desperate to find the equaliser, Pakistan started with an attacking mindset after the change of ends and the move paid off as Basharat scored a field goal a minute from the third quarter to level the scores.

Keen to regain the advantage, India came out all guns blazing in the fourth quarter, while Pakistan relied more on counters.

However, despite both teams coming close to scoring quite a few times, neither side was able to find the back of the net as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

India will Thailand in their last pool game on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Hockey India

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

MotoGP team conducts recce of Buddh Circuit ahead of inaugural race

MotoGP
1 min read

Sindhu, Prannoy advance to semifinals of Malaysia Masters, Srikanth out

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu plays against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles 2nd semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Sports Ministry approves Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Finland

Neeraj Chopra
2 min read

India looks to continue Pro League supremacy under new coach Fulton

Hardik Singh (8) of India with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during a matc
3 min read

PM to declare open 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday

PM Modi in Gujarat
2 min read

Most Popular

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

'Sarva-Dharma Prarthana' ceremony held at new Parliament building

Parliament
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon