close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM to declare open 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday

The mascot of the Games is named Jitu, which represents Swamp Deer (Barasingha) - the state animal of Uttar Pradesh, he said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
PM Modi in Gujarat

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open the third edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

This year, the Khelo India University Games will be held from 25th May to 3rd June in Uttar Pradesh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 4,750 athletes from more than 200 universities will be competing in 21 sports. The competitions will be organised in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Prime Minister Modi will declare open the Khelo India University Games on May 25 at 7 PM via video conferencing, the PMO said, noting that he has laid enormous focus on developing a culture of sports in the country and encouraging youth to take up sports.

Various schemes have been launched by the government to support budding sportsmen and efforts have been put in to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country, it said and added that the organisation of Khelo India University Games is another step in this direction.

The mascot of the Games is named Jitu, which represents Swamp Deer (Barasingha) - the state animal of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Also Read

Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

Once infamous for riots, Uttar Pradesh is now a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sports Ministry launches app for athletes

SFA to invest Rs 12.5 crore in Khelo India Youth Games over next 5 years

Health Ministry to launch 60-day 'Tobacco Free Youth Campaign' on May 31

PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

Kerala approves Rs 1 lakh per month honorarium for representative in Delhi

Manohar Joshi's condition critical after suffering from brain haemorrhage

Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House light up in Tricolor for PM Modi's visit

The closing ceremony of the Games will be held in Varanasi on June 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Khelo India Games Games

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 min read

Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
2 min read

Kerala approves Rs 1 lakh per month honorarium for representative in Delhi

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI
1 min read

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr

Brigade Group
2 min read

Manohar Joshi's condition critical after suffering from brain haemorrhage

Healthcare, hospitals, patients, dialysis
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read
Premium

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

funds
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon