India vs Korea LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND eye winning start; match after 3

Live

India vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India's match was supposed to start at 2:15 PM IST, but the rain earlier today in Gongshu has pushed the timings of the matches.

The Women’s Asia Cup 2025 enters the Super 4 stage today, with India set to face South Korea in their opening clash. Unbeaten so far, India have displayed dominance in the group stage — thrashing Thailand 11-0, drawing 2-2 with Japan, and routing Singapore 12-0 to top Pool B. Forwards Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan have been in stellar form, scoring five goals each, while Lalremsiami also impressed with a hat-trick against Singapore.
 
Ranked World No. 10, India will start as favourites against 12th-ranked Korea, who managed two wins in their pool matches. India also hold a psychological edge, having won three of the last five encounters between the sides. However, tougher tests lie ahead, with World No. 4 China and Japan awaiting in the coming days. Coach Harendra Singh has urged his team to maintain discipline, defensive sharpness, and consistency as they push for a place in the final.

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 India vs Korea: Full squads

India squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
 
Korea squad: An Sujin, Cheon Eunbi, Cho Hyejin, Choi Jiyun, Jeong Dabin, Jin Suyeon, Jung Sunghee, Kim Eunji, Kim Eunji, Kim Jeonghin, Kim Minjeong, Kim Yujin, Lee Juyeon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Yujin, Lee Yuri, Park Seoyeon, Park Seungae, Park Yeongeun, Son Hyeryoung

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Korea will not be available in India.

Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Korea will be available on Watch.Hockey in India.
 
Check all the live updates from the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Korea here.
2:11 PM

IND vs SGP LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Classification match result

In the first 5th-8th place qualification match Malaysia beat Singapore 5-1. 
1:55 PM

IND vs SGP LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Match delayed

The rain earlier today in Gongshu has pushed the timings of the matches which means the start of India's match against Korea will not be starting at it's scheduled time of 2:15 PM IST.
1:47 PM

IND vs SGP LIVE SCORE UPDATES Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Korea Super 4 match in Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025. Both teams have stayed undefeated so far in the tournament and will be looking to continue the streak with a win today. But only one team can succeed in doing so. Who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

