India vs New Zealand Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE SCORE: Top 2 spot at stake; Match starts at 1:30 PM
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India are set to play their crucial pool match against New Zealand at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup today. Craig Fulton’s men enter this contest knowing that a victory will bring them within touching distance of the tournament final. With their last group fixture scheduled against a struggling Canadian side, today’s clash could effectively decide India’s path to the title round.
India currently sit on six points from three games, trailing Belgium and New Zealand, both of whom have collected seven points so far. A win tonight would lift India above the Black Sticks and keep their fate firmly in their own hands.
New Zealand, however, have been one of the most disciplined sides in the competition, grinding out results with organised defensive play and quick counter-attacks. India, on the other hand, have shown flashes of attacking brilliance but will look for more consistency inside the circle.
With Malaysia still in the race and Belgium fighting to stay ahead, the standings are tight, every goal and every quarter matters.
India Squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay (C), Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek
India vs New Zealand Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live telecast: The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will not be telecast on television in India.
India vs New Zealand Sultan Azlan Shah Cup live streaming: Live streaming for the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the FanCode app and website.
1:20 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Do or die for India?
If India lose tonight, things could get tricky for the Men in Blue as they are on the 3rd spot for now and only a win or draw could help them stay alive for the knockouts. NZ, who are on 7 points could all but seal their top 2 fate with a win on the day.
1:12 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Top 2 place at stake!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and New Zealand. India could jump up to the top 2 today with a win as they would look to continue their win.
First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:09 PM IST