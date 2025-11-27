WPL Auctions: Full list of most expensive players in tournament history

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Women’s Premier League has transformed into one of the most competitive and high-profile T20 tournaments in world cricket. With each season, the league has drawn top-tier talent and witnessed fierce bidding wars among franchises seeking match-winners. As anticipation builds for the WPL 2026 mega auction, which will be the tournament’s first mega auction scheduled for Thursday, November 27, in Delhi, let’s take a look at the most expensive signings in the tournament’s short but impactful history.
Most expensive auction picks in WPL history
|Rank
|Player Name
|Country
|Price
|Team
|Edition
|1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|₹3.40 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|WPL 2023
|2
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|₹3.20 Crore
|Gujarat Giants
|WPL 2023
|3
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|England
|₹3.20 Crore
|Mumbai Indians
|WPL 2023
|4
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|₹2.60 Crore
|UP Warriorz
|WPL 2023
|5
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|₹2.20 Crore
|Delhi Capitals
|WPL 2023
|6
|Shafali Verma
|India
|₹2.00 Crore
|Delhi Capitals
|WPL 2023
|7
|Keshavee Gautam
|India
|₹2.00 Crore
|Gujarat Giants
|WPL 2024
|8
|Annabel Sutherland
|Australia
|₹2.00 Crore
|Delhi Capitals
|WPL 2024
|9
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|₹2.00 Crore
|Gujarat Giants
|WPL 2023
|10
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|₹1.90 Crore
|Mumbai Indians
|WPL 2023
Smriti Mandhana (India) – ₹3.40 crore
- Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Edition: WPL 2023
Smriti Mandhana created history in the inaugural WPL by becoming its highest-paid player. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured her for a massive ₹3.40 crore, reflecting the confidence placed in her attacking strokeplay and leadership qualities. Known for dictating the pace of an innings and playing big-match knocks, Mandhana’s blend of flair and reliability made her the biggest attraction of the 2023 auction.
Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) – ₹3.20 crore
- Team: Gujarat Giants
- Edition: WPL 2023
Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round brilliance earned her a hefty ₹3.20 crore deal with Gujarat Giants. A destructive batter and a wicket-taking off-spinner, Gardner’s multi-dimensional skill set makes her a dream pick in T20 cricket. The Giants invested heavily in her ability to influence games in all three departments, making her one of the most valuable signings of the season.
Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – ₹3.20 crore
- Team: Mumbai Indians
- Edition: WPL 2023
Nat Sciver-Brunt matched Gardner’s price tag, landing a ₹3.20 crore contract with Mumbai Indians. Known for her composure under pressure and clean ball-striking, she has been central to England’s white-ball success. Her seam bowling adds further balance, which is why Mumbai saw her as a crucial pillar for their 2023 campaign.
Deepti Sharma (India) – ₹2.60 crore
- Team: UP Warriorz
- Edition: WPL 2023
The UP Warriorz made a strong all-round investment by bringing in Deepti Sharma for ₹2.60 crore. With her economical off-spin and composed middle-order batting, Deepti offers tactical flexibility. Her ability to shift momentum with either discipline has made her one of India’s most dependable T20 performers.
Jemimah Rodrigues (India) – ₹2.20 crore
- Team: Delhi Capitals
- Edition: WPL 2023
Delhi Capitals secured Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.20 crore, banking on her elegance and adaptability with the bat. Whether building an innings or finishing with flair, Rodrigues brings calmness and clarity to the crease. Her growing reputation as a reliable middle-order presence made her a prized pick in 2023.
Shafali Verma (India) – ₹2.00 crore
- Team: Delhi Capitals
- Edition: WPL 2023
Shafali Verma’s explosive batting earned her a ₹2.00 crore contract from Delhi Capitals. One of the most fearless young openers in world cricket, Shafali is known for dismantling attacks right from the first over. Her aggressive approach provides instant impact, making her one of the most exciting investments in the league.
Keshavee Gautam (India) – ₹2.00 crore
- Team: Gujarat Giants
- Edition: WPL 2024
Keshavee Gautam emerged as one of the surprise high earners of WPL 2024, with Gujarat Giants picking her up for ₹2.00 crore. A rising all-rounder with consistent domestic performances, she offers steady batting support and reliable bowling spells. The price tag reflected the franchise’s belief in her long-term potential.
Annabel Sutherland (Australia) – ₹2.00 crore
- Team: Delhi Capitals
- Edition: WPL 2024
Annabel Sutherland’s growing reputation as a dependable seam-bowling all-rounder fetched her a ₹2.00 crore deal with Delhi Capitals. Known for her aggression with the bat and ability to provide key breakthroughs, Sutherland has quickly become a valuable T20 asset. Her versatility made her a top-tier purchase in the 2024 auction.
Beth Mooney (Australia) – ₹2.00 crore
- Team: Gujarat Giants
- Edition: WPL 2023
Beth Mooney, regarded as one of the most composed wicketkeeper-batters in the format, joined Gujarat Giants for ₹2.00 crore. Her ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed adds immense value. With her consistency and sharp glovework, Mooney remains one of the safest hands at the top of the order.
Pooja Vastrakar (India) – ₹1.90 crore
- Team: Mumbai Indians
- Edition: WPL 2023
Pooja Vastrakar’s all-round promise saw Mumbai Indians sign her for ₹1.90 crore. A powerful striker and a seam bowler capable of delivering under pressure, Vastrakar offers balance in both innings. Her knack for lifting her performance in tight situations has made her an essential contributor in the T20 arena.
