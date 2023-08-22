Confirmation

It's a special kind of support: Garry Kasparov hails Praggnanandhaa, mother

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in the Chess World Cup has reminded the legendary Garry Kasparov of his time as the king of 64 squares

R Praggnanandhaa with his mother. Photo: Twitter

R Praggnanandhaa with his mother. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in the Chess World Cup has reminded the legendary Garry Kasparov of his time as the king of 64 squares.
Impressed with the teen sensation's win over world No.3 Fabiano Caruana here on Monday, the former world champion Kasparov took to Twitter, formerly X, to laud the 18-year-old's feats and his mother's efforts.
"Congrats to @rpragchess and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions," Kasparov tweeted.

Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion --in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa R Praggnanandhaa Chess World Cup

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

