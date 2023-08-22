Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.08%)
65269.20 + 53.11
Nifty (0.12%)
19417.65 + 24.05
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
38409.20 + 282.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.69%)
5369.00 + 37.05
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
44106.65 + 104.65
Heatmap

NASCAR, Netflix partner on documentary series for 2023 championship race

NASCAR and Netflix on Monday announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.

NASCAR, Netflix

The streaming service also has had releases featuring the NFL, Formula 1, the PGA Tour and professional tennis.

AP Daytona Beach (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NASCAR and Netflix on Monday announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.
The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in early 2024, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the battle for the championship in five 45-minute episodes.
NASCAR's Cup Series has only one regular season race remaining, coming Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
The playoffs, involving the top 16 drivers, feature three-race segments, after each of which the four lowest drivers in the postseason standings will be eliminated from contention, eventually leaving just the top four to battle for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.
Filming has already begun on the series, which has not yet been named.

Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix sees stronger second half on password-sharing crackdown in US

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen advance to second round

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

UK Kabaddi brawl: Gunshots sword fight leads to injuries in Derby tourney

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4-hour battle for title in Cincinnati

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana to draw forces tie-break

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the list of executive producers, joining Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios on the productions side. That group will partner with co-producers Connor Schell, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures.
Netflix has delved into sports and NASCAR previously with last year's Race for the Championship series, which featured an intimate look at drivers' lives on and off the track during the 2022 season.
The streaming service also has had releases featuring the NFL, Formula 1, the PGA Tour and professional tennis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Netflix

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesAdani EnterprisesOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon