Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Bronze medal decider

Germany vs Belgium Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final

The FIH Men’s Odisha World Cup has finally reached its D-day and reigning World champions Belgium would be up against Euro Championship 2021 runners-up Germany for the gold medal battle. So far it has been a crazy ride for both the teams who were drawn in the same group in this world cup.

Head-to-Head Germany vs Belgium Hockey

Matches- 35

Germany Win- 13

Belgium Win- 15

Draw- 07





Also Read: Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions Last Meeting- Match Drawn 2-2 at the Group Stage of 2023

Match Details

Germany vs Belgium

Match- Final

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Date- January 29th, 2023

Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar

Germany FIH World Cup Squad

Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk), Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

Belgium FIH World Cup Squad

Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns, Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx

Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Final Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the final match at the Kalinga International Hockey Stadium below