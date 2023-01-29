Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Bronze medal decider

Refresh / Auto Refresh
Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Final Live Updates: Having crossed all the previous hurdles, two European giants Germany and Belgium will now face off in the final to be crowned champions
Topics Hockey World Cup | Germany Hockey Team | Belgium Hockey Team
New Delhi
Germany vs Belgium Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final. Photo: Twitter
Introduction
Germany vs Belgium Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final
The FIH Men’s Odisha Hockey World Cup has finally reached its D-day and reigning World champions Belgium would be up against Euro Hockey Championship 2021 runners-up Germany for the gold medal battle. So far it has been a crazy ride for both the teams who were drawn in the same group in this world cup.
Head-to-Head Germany vs Belgium Hockey
Matches- 35
Germany Win- 13
Belgium Win- 15
Draw- 07
Last Meeting- Match Drawn 2-2 at the Group Stage of Hockey World Cup 2023
Also Read: Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions
Match Details
Germany vs Belgium
Match- Final
Time- 07:00 pm IST
Date- January 29th, 2023
Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
Germany FIH World Cup Squad
Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk), Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann
Belgium FIH World Cup Squad
Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns, Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx
