India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth

The team would be looking to get straight to the quarterfinal after beating Wales by a massive margin of goals in their last group-stage game which will take place in Bhubaneshwar from 07:00 pm IST onward.

The Indian side would have the advantage of seeing England and Spain play first. Once the result of that game comes out, the hosts will be in a better position to try and calculate how many goals they need to score to top the group and move to the quarterfinal.

What’s the situation as of now?



Considering that England win by a margin of just one goal against Spain, India would have to score more than four goals against Wales and then not allow any goal past them to top the group. England have a three-goal advantage over India as of now.

If England and Spain play out a draw, India just need to win and get past England in the points table.

If by chance, Spain beat England, India need to just draw against Wales to top the group.

Given Spain’s competence, it is very hard to imagine that they will get hammered by a goal difference of more than three goals. In that case, India need to get past the Welsh unit by more than six goals.

Match Details



India vs Wales

Group D

Time- 07:00 pm IST

Date- January 19th, 2023

Venue: Kalinga International Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Tournament- FIH Men’s World Cup 2023

Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar



India FIH World Cup Squad



Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Wales FIH World Cup Squad



Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard