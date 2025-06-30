MS Dhoni files for trademark on his iconic cricket moniker 'Captain Cool'

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has applied for a trademark on the moniker 'Captain Cool'. According to public records from the Intellectual Property India database, Dhoni submitted the application on June 5, 2023. The status of the trademark now shows 'accepted and advertised', indicating that it has passed preliminary scrutiny and is now open for opposition before final registration.
The term 'Captain Cool' has long been associated with Dhoni, owing to his calm demeanour under pressure during crucial cricketing moments. The proposed trademark is registered under the category for 'sports training, providing sports training facilities, [and] sports coaching services'.
Interestingly, another entity — Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited — had previously applied for the same term under Class 41 in July 2021. However, that application is currently marked with the status 'rectification filed', possibly due to a conflict or opposition, opening the way for Dhoni’s claim.
MS Dhoni joins elite ICC list
MS Dhoni was formally inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this month during a ceremony in London, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the distinguished recognition. The former India skipper, who led the team to two World Cup titles, joins an elite list of cricketing greats.
Dhoni is still the only captain in the history of the game to have clinched all three major ICC white-ball trophies — the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
As a batter, Dhoni redefined the finisher’s role in One-Day Internationals. His unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs. With over 10,000 runs in the format and an average exceeding 50, his contribution with the bat was both consistent and impactful.
Equally formidable behind the stumps, Dhoni brought a new level of speed and precision to wicketkeeping, setting benchmarks with his quick glove work. Over the course of his career, he featured in 538 international matches for India, amassing 17,266 runs and 829 dismissals.