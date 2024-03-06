Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Khelo India medal winners now eligible for government jobs: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister's 'vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option'

Anurag Thakur

File Image: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Medal winners in all Khelo India competitions will now be eligible for government jobs as per a revised criteria, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.
Thakur said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option."

He said the department of personnel and training, in consultation with the sports ministry, has made "progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs."

"This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games -- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games -- to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports," Thakur said in his post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower," he added.
Khelo India Games were first organised in 2018 as part of the Modi government's initiative to revitalise sports culture at the grassroots level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

French Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya in round two

Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Horrid run for India, 4th boxer out in 1st round

Sports ministry revokes Paralympic Committee of India's suspension

Indian badminton duo Satwik-Chirag eye 2022 en core in French Open

Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix amid Red Bull turmoil

Topics : Anurag Thakur Khelo India Games Government Jobs Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon