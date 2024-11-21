Business Standard
Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to be held in Bihar: Mansukh Mandaviya

Bihar government has also started developing sports infrastructure in line with the Khelo India campaign, he added

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addresses sportspersons during an event, at Bapu Tower in Patna (Photo: PTI)

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Following the completion of Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the 2025 edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will take place in Bihar.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team were crowned Champions of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today, after a 1-0 victory over China in the Final. The game saw both teams trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31') ensured India defended their Asian Champions Trophy title.

"Sports are being encouraged in Bihar. The Bihar government has also started developing sports infrastructure in line with the Khelo India campaign... Rugby is one of the popular games here... I want to give a message to the youth of the country that sports is also a career... Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is going to happen in Bihar... The state has also started preparing for it," Mansukh Mandaviya said while speaking to the media.

 

Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3 Lakh each for all players and Rs 1.5 Lakh each for all support staff following the Indian Women's Hockey Team's triumphant victory in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

Adding to this moment, the Asian Hockey Federation has also announced a reward for podium finishers for the very first time in the competition's history. India will receive a substantial $ 10,000, while China and Japan will be awarded $ 7,000 and $ 5,000 respectively.

Both teams fiercely contested every inch of territory as the game began, trading circle entries without managing any shots on goal. It was an intense, end-to-end battle, but neither side could find the finishing touch for most of the quarter. In the final minutes of the quarter, India strung together a series of quick passes to penetrate the shooting circle. However, the Chinese defence stayed resilient, closely marking the forwards and preventing any clear goalscoring opportunities and the first quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, China took the initiative and earned a penalty corner two minutes in, but Bichu Devi showcased her catlike reflexes by leaping high to swat away a close-range shot from Jinzhuang Tan. India immediately responded by earning a penalty corner in the very next minute, but Deepika's drag flick was brilliantly saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Surong Wu.

Both teams traded another set of penalty corners, yet neither could find the back of the net. The game continued to be an intense, end-to-end battle, with neither side willing to give an inch. As a result, the first half ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

Within seconds of the second half India earned another penalty corner, after a mist trap, Navneet passed to Deepika on the left wing of the circle, who found the bottom right corner of the goal with a harrowing reverse shot and granted India the lead in the game. In search of a second goal, India pressed higher and pegged China back into their own half. With three minutes left in the quarter, China began rotating the ball along the backline to gain control but India won the ball and set Deepika on a counter. She stepped up to take a penalty stroke after she was fouled but her low shot was saved by Ting Li on the line to keep China in the game.

As the final quarter began, China showed greater resolve, pressing forward with determination. However, India quickly regained control, pushing China back and earning a penalty corner within two minutes but Sushila's shot was easily kicked away by Surong Wu in goal. China then rallied and intensified its pursuit of an equalizer, but the Indian defence remained impenetrable, effectively shutting down all avenues for China's attacks. In the end, India's exemplary defence ensured they clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

