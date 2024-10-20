Business Standard
Labour minister Mandaviya to launch eShram-One Stop Solution on Monday

Labour minister Mandaviya to launch eShram-One Stop Solution on Monday

eShram-One Stop Solution will act as a mediator to ensure that unorganised workers have easy access to a variety of government schemes/programmes, it stated

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch 'eShram-One Stop Solution' for unorganised workers on Monday, the labour ministry said in a statement.

eShram-One Stop Solution will act as a mediator to ensure that unorganised workers have easy access to a variety of government schemes/programmes, it stated.

This initiative will help unorganised workers become aware of the schemes designed for them, it said.

According to the statement, in keeping with the vision of the recent Budget Announcement on developing eShram as a one-stop-solution for unorganised labour sector to have access to various social sector schemes, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports will launch the 'eShram-One Stop Solution' on October 21.

 

eShram-One Stop Solution aims to integrate information of beneficiaries of all social security and welfare schemes meant for unorganised workers in an effective manner through a single platform.

eShram as a one-stop-solution will help facilitate in identification and implementation of the social security & welfare schemes for the unorganised worker and to help saturation of the schemes in the fast and effective manner.

Consequently, 12 schemes of different central ministries/departments have already been integrated/mapped with the eShram.

Since the launch of the e-Shram on August 26, 2021, over 30 crore unorganised workers have been enrolled and it has demonstrated widespread appeal among the unorganised labour.

This achievement underscores the social impact of the initiative and the government's commitment to support the nation's unorganised workers, it said.


First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

