Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

World No. 18 Lakshya's inconsistent run resulted in a 19-21, 11-21 loss to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles that lasted close to an hour.

Image

Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian shuttlers continued to falter at the Japan Open with Lakshya Sen and the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowing out in the second round to draw curtains on the country's campaign at the Super 750 tournament here on Thursday.

World No. 18 Lakshya's inconsistent run resulted in a 19-21, 11-21 loss to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles that lasted close to an hour.

The 23-year-old, who had looked promising in the opener with a commanding 21-11, 21-18 win over China's Wang Zheng Xing, failed to carry the momentum forward.

In the men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag were handed a 22-24, 14-21 defeat by the fifth-seeded Chinese combine of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in a battle between former world No. 1 pairs. 

 

With this win, Paris Olympics silver medallists Wei Keng and Wang Chang extended their head-to-head lead over the Indians to 7-2.

Also Read

PV Sindhu

Sindhu knocked out in Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya, Anupama move on

Badminton star Saina Nehwal's divorced from Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal announces divorce from Parupalli Kashyap: Here's what happened

PV Sindhu

Satwik-Chirag aim Japan Open crown as Sindhu, Lakshya hunt form revival

PV Sindhu

Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag reach quarters, Prannoy and Sindhu bow out

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Satwiksairaj, Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Chirag, badminton Olympic

Winning return for Satwik-Chirag in Singapore; Lakshya retires mid-game

After a slow start, the Indian pair did well to take an 18-14 lead but couldn't hold on to the momentum as their Chinese counterparts sealed a thrilling first game.

The world number five Chinese duo continue in the same vein in the second game as Satwik and Chirag struggled with their smashes and defence to concede their fourth defeat on the trot to Wei Ken and Chang.

The lone surviving Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya fought hard against second seed Wang Zhi Hi of China before losing the round-of-16 match 21-13 11-21 12-21 in 55 minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

Athletics, sports, track and field

JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: PTI)

Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round of men's doubles

PV Sindhu

Sindhu bows out of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya move to second round

Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, centenarian runner who inspired millions, dies at 114

Topics : Badminton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon