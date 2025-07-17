Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

Sabalenka is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka during Wimbledon. File Photo: AP | PTI

AP Montreal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest before beginning preparations for her U.S. Open title defense.

I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal, Sabalenka said Wednesday in a statement provided by the tournament.

Sabalenka is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova. 

The National Bank Open begins July 27. Sabalenka could instead return for the Cincinnati Open in early August, with the first round of the U.S. Open set to begin on Aug. 24. Sabalenka won that title for the first time in 2024.

 

The tournament also announced that 10th-ranked Paula Badosa had withdrawn because of an injury. Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima replaced Sabalenka and Badosa in the main draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Athletics, sports, track and field

JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: PTI)

Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round of men's doubles

PV Sindhu

Sindhu knocked out in Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya, Anupama move on

PV Sindhu

Sindhu bows out of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya move to second round

Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, centenarian runner who inspired millions, dies at 114

Topics : Tennis News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon