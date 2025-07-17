Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round of men's doubles

Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round of men's doubles

In a clash of former world number one pairs, the Indians went down 22-24, 14-21 in a 44-minute contest against the fifth-seeded Chinese duo.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: PTI)

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Japan Super 750 tournament after losing to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the second round here on Thursday.

In a clash of former world number one pairs, the Indians went down 22-24, 14-21 in a 44-minute contest against the fifth-seeded Chinese duo.

With this result, Paris Olympics silver medallists Wei Keng and Wang Chang extended their head-to-head record against the Indians to 7-2. 

After a sluggish start, Satwik and Chirag found their rhythm to lead 18-14 in the first game, but couldn't sustain the momentum as the Chinese fought back to snatch a thrilling opener.

 

The second game followed a similar pattern, with the world number six pair continuing their dominance. The Indians faltered in both attack and defence, slumping to their fourth consecutive defeat against Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PV Sindhu

Sindhu knocked out in Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya, Anupama move on

PV Sindhu

Sindhu bows out of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya move to second round

Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, centenarian runner who inspired millions, dies at 114

England U19 captain Hamza Shaikh

Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

Hockey generic image

European Tour 2025: India A suffers 3-2 defeat to England in hockey

Topics : Badminton News Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon