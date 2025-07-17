Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

With less than three months to go for the World Para Athletics Championships, set to be held in India for the first time, preparations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are progressing swiftly, with the base layer of the new Mondo synthetic track already laid.

Officials remain confident of meeting all deadlines ahead of the crucial inspection by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Athletics scheduled for late August.

"We should be able to meet the deadline comfortably before the final inspection by the International Paralympic Committee and World Athletics," a top official privy to the developments told PTI Videos on condition of anonymity.

 

"Our target is to secure the clearance certificate at least a week before the championship begins," the official added. 

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships will be held from September 27 to October 5.

The Mondo prefabricated synthetic track is being installed by Shiv Naresh.

The track, which is made of vulcanized rubber, absorbs shock and reduces fatigue with its elasticity and uniform dynamic response, helping athletes maintain their posture, stride length and rhythm. The same surface was used at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The existing synthetic track at the JLN Stadium was last re-laid in 2021. However, the venue's overall condition had deteriorated in recent years, with broken seating, open drains, and poor maintenance.

Officials assured that a comprehensive overhaul is underway.

"The seats will be changed before the tournament, that's already in the plan. There's a separate budget for renovating the entire stadium. You'll see a completely revamped look before the meet starts," the official said.

Simultaneously, work on the warm-up track is advancing, with new foundations and pit markings under development.

"It's all in sync -- both the main field and warm-up areas are being developed simultaneously," the official added.

The upcoming championship is expected to be a landmark event for Indian para-sport, and the successful completion of venue upgrades will be key to its smooth execution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

