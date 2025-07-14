Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Satwik-Chirag aim Japan Open crown as Sindhu, Lakshya hunt form revival

Satwik-Chirag aim Japan Open crown as Sindhu, Lakshya hunt form revival

Returning to full fitness, they made a semifinal appearance at the Singapore Open and reached the quarterfinals in Indonesia

PV Sindhu

New Delhi: India's PV Sindhu returns to Japan's Manami Suizu during the women's singles round of 16 match at the India Open 2025 badminton tournament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to extend their consistent run and end their title drought when they spearhead the country's challenge at the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Currently ranked world No. 15, Satwik and Chirag have reached three semifinals this season, besides making the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open last month. After semifinal finishes at the Malaysia and India Open in January, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions missed several weeks due to Satwik's health issues and Chirag's lingering back injury.

Returning to full fitness, they made a semifinal appearance at the Singapore Open and reached the quarterfinals in Indonesia. The former world No. 1 duo will open their campaign against Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

 

In singles, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will hope to rediscover form at the USD 950,000 event.

Lakshya has struggled this season with multiple first-round exits, his best show being a quarterfinal finish at the All England. Troubled by a back injury that forced him to retire against Lin Chun-Yi at the Singapore Open, he showed glimpses of returning touch during a narrow three-game loss to world No. 3 Shi Yu Qi at Indonesia. The 23-year-old, now ranked 18, opens against China's Wang Zheng Xing.

Also Read

PV Sindhu

Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag reach quarters, Prannoy and Sindhu bow out

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Satwiksairaj, Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Chirag, badminton Olympic

Winning return for Satwik-Chirag in Singapore; Lakshya retires mid-game

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto (L-R)

Like minded Tanisha-Dhruv reviving mixed doubles magic in India with flair

Pullela Gopichand

Kashyap defends Gopichand over 'middle class family struggle' comment

PV Sindhu

No successor in sight for Sindhu, India's badminton future in trouble

For Sindhu, ranked 16, a quarterfinal at India Open in January remains her best performance in 2025. The former world champion, who turned 30 this month, has endured four first-round and three second-round exits this year.

Recovering from a hamstring injury, she has been training under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama for the past six months and begins her campaign against Korea's Sim Yu Jin.

Among others, Unnati Hooda, a Taipei Open semifinalist earlier this year, faces seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the opening round, while Anupama Upadhyaya takes on fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will face Korea's third seeds Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

Women's doubles pairs Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi and the Panda sisters Rutaparna and Swetaparna are also in the fray.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saina Nehwal

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap announce separation

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles

1877 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon men's singles champions and runner-ups

Jannik Sinner

Wimbledon 2025 Final, Sinner vs Alcaraz HIGHLIGHTS: Sinner beats Alcaraz to lift maiden crown

Wimbledon 2025 prize money

Here's how much money the Wimbledon 2025 winners and runner-ups earn

Sinner vs Alcaraz head-to-head

Sinner vs Alcaraz head-to-head: Who will win Wimbledon 2025 men's final?

Topics : Badminton P V Sindhu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon