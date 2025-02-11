Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Meghalaya to host next edition of National Games in 2027: IOA's PT Usha

Meghalaya to host next edition of National Games in 2027: IOA's PT Usha

As host state of the next edition, Meghalaya will be handed the IOA flag during the closing ceremony of the ongoing 38th Games in Uttarakhand. The ceremony will he held in Haldwani on Friday

PT Usha, PT, Usha

The National Games in Uttarakhand, which began on January 28, are being competed among around 10,000 athletes and officials from 38 teams. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meghalaya will host the 39th edition of the National Games in February/March 2027, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has informed state chief minister Conrad Sangma.

As host state of the next edition, Meghalaya will be handed the IOA flag during the closing ceremony of the ongoing 38th Games in Uttarakhand. The ceremony will he held in Haldwani on Friday.

"I am pleased to inform you that the IOA has decided to allocate the hosting rights of the 39th National Games to the state of Meghalaya, scheduled to be held in February/March 2027," Usha wrote in the letter to Sangma on Monday.

 

"As Meghalaya embarks on the exciting journey, I would like to invite you to the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, where the IOA flag will be ceremoniously handed over to Meghalaya," she added.

Sangma reacted to the decision, saying that it was a "huge honour" that his state has been chosen as the host of the Games in 2027.

Also Read

Meghalaya Governor

Meghalaya govt to double state's GDP, make it $10 bn economy: Governor

Delhi Police

Delhi Police crackdowns on illegal immigrants, to deport over 25 people

Conrad Sangma vote,voting,Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya in 2024: $100 bn economy vision, majority for NPP, killer flood

Assam, Assam forest

Meghalaya sees 84 sq km decrease in forest cover between 2021-2023: ISFR

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Economic progress only long term solution for stability in NE: Meghalaya CM

"Overjoyed to share that Meghalaya has been officially announced as host for the 39th National Games!," he wrote on 'X'.

"Excited to join the Closing Ceremony of the 38th National Games at Uttarakhand to accept the IOA flag as the host for the next season of the National Games," he added.

The National Games in Uttarakhand, which began on January 28, are being competed among around 10,000 athletes and officials from 38 teams.

The Games are bring held in seven cities of Uttarakhand with Dehradun being the main venue. The other venues are Haridwar, Nainital, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Shivpuri and New Tehri.

The last edition in Goa in 2023 saw competitions being held in five cities.

In terms of sheer number of athletes, the event is among the biggest in the world, though its relevance in the country's international success has been debatable.

The edition in Uttarakhand was the third National Games being staged in the span of three years, marking the revival of the multi-sport event after a long hiatus.

With Meghalaya set to host the showpiece in 2027, four National Games will be staged in a span of five years.

Before the 2022 edition in Goa, which was postponed several times due to delay in infrastructure preparedness, Kerala hosted the National Games in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Freestyle Grand Slam Chess: D Gukesh knocked out after a loss to Caruna

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods withdraws from signature event following mother's passing

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani wins 36th National Gold at Indian Snooker Championship

PV Sindhu

India's challenge grows at Badminton Asia Mixed Team after Sindhu ruled out

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Freestyle Grand Slam: Gukesh eyes comeback against Caruana after shock loss

Topics : Meghalaya Sports in India Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon