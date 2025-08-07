Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / National flag quiz: MYAS to take 25 winners to Siachen with Mandaviya

National flag quiz: MYAS to take 25 winners to Siachen with Mandaviya

The quiz, according to the ministry, will "foster patriotism and enhance awareness about the Indian National Flag

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Varanasi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat', in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, July 19, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has launched an online quiz on the national flag and 25 top-scoring participants in the age bracket of 21 to 29 will get an opportunity to visit Siachen with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The quiz, according to the ministry, will "foster patriotism and enhance awareness about the Indian National Flag."  "This online quiz, hosted on the MYBharat portal (mybharat.gov.in), invites all citizen to participate and test their knowledge about the Tricolour," the ministry stated.

It will consist of multiple-choice questions and all contestants will be awarded an e-certificate.

"As a grand incentive, 25 top-scoring participants will be selected for a remarkable opportunity to visit Siachen in the company of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya," the ministry said.

 

"The selection of winners for the Siachen visit will be limited to youth between the ages of 21 and 29. The final selection of the 25 winners will be conducted through a computer-based lottery system from the pool of top scorers," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

