Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kanpur Warriors announced as latest franchise for UP Kabaddi League 2025

Kanpur Warriors announced as latest franchise for UP Kabaddi League 2025

Kanpur Warriors plans to embrace a digital-first launch strategy aimed at connecting with younger audiences and building a robust fan culture from the ground up

Bhumika Vora, the proud owner of Kanpur Warriors, described the team as a celebration of Kanpur’s spirit, heritage, and sporting passion

Bhumika Vora, the proud owner of Kanpur Warriors, described the team as a celebration of Kanpur’s spirit, heritage, and sporting passion

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly growing kabaddi landscape, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has unveiled its newest team – Kanpur Warriors – ahead of Season 2 in 2025. Following the widespread success of the league’s inaugural season, which captivated millions of viewers across India, the inclusion of Kanpur Warriors reflects UPKL’s commitment to expanding its reach into kabaddi-rich regions. The franchise, owned by BA Sports Club LLP and spearheaded by entrepreneur Bhumika Vora, aims to turn Kanpur into a thriving hub for professional kabaddi. With its strong sporting culture and untapped potential, Kanpur is poised to become a major player in the league’s future. 
 

Taking grassroots kabaddi to the next level

SJ Uplift Kabaddi, the brains behind UPKL, has made it clear that the league is more than just a competition; it’s a movement. Sambhav Jain, the league’s Director and Founder, emphasised that UPKL was created to give grassroots players a structured path to professional success. He noted that welcoming Kanpur into the league is not only about geographical expansion but also about building a clear development ladder — from local circuits to UPKL, and eventually to national and international platforms.
 
According to Jain, Season 1’s viewership success, which reportedly crossed 30 million TV viewers and 300 million digital impressions, proved that there’s massive interest in kabaddi beyond metro cities, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

‘Warriors’ to represent Kanpur’s spirit and fire

Bhumika Vora, the proud owner of Kanpur Warriors, described the team as a celebration of Kanpur’s spirit, heritage, and sporting passion. She believes that kabaddi in the city has long been undervalued and that this franchise will give local talent the exposure they deserve. Vora said the name ‘Warriors’ stands for the courage and resilience of Kanpur’s people, and her goal is to make kabaddi a first-choice sport for the city’s youth.

Digital-first approach to build fan base

Kanpur Warriors plans to embrace a digital-first launch strategy aimed at connecting with younger audiences and building a robust fan culture from the ground up. The team is expected to play a key role in UPKL’s wider strategy of turning traditional kabaddi belts into performance-driven, professionally managed ecosystems.
 
As UPKL prepares for Season 2, the arrival of Kanpur Warriors marks another step in the league’s evolution, transforming local passion into national sporting recognition.

More From This Section

World Games 2025: Full schedule

World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

Annu Rani, of India, competes during the women's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. (File Photo: PTI)

National record holder Annu Rani logs 1st 60m javelin throw in over a year

Sania Mirza

More female stars now, but they must know self-representation: Sania Mirza

BJP MP Anurag Thakur during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Boxing: Anurag Thakur once again declared ineligible for BFI elections

Commonwealth Games

CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport body's inspection team to visit Ahmedabad

Topics : Kabaddi News Kabaddi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon