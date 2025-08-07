Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Open 2025 prize money up by 20%; singles champ to get record $5 million

US Open 2025 prize money up by 20%; singles champ to get record $5 million

The US Open 2025 will reward its singles champions with a record $5 million each, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded last year

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

In a landmark move for professional tennis, the US Open 2025 is set to offer the richest prize pool in the tournament’s history. The US Tennis Association (USTA) announced that total player compensation will surge to $90 million, a 20% increase from last year, with nearly $85 million distributed across all events. The most striking headline is the unprecedented $5 million winners’ prize in both men’s and women’s singles, a sharp jump that reflects the sport’s ongoing push for greater equity and financial growth. With prize money reaching new heights and scheduling changes on the horizon, the 2025 edition is shaping up to be one of the most significant in US Open history. 
 

Record-shattering payouts across all categories

The upcoming US Open will not only reward its singles champions with a record $5 million each, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded last year, but will also significantly boost earnings for players throughout the draw. Singles runners-up will receive $2.5 million, while semifinalists will earn $1.26 million, a 26% increase from 2024.
 
The new financial benchmarks apply to other categories as well. Men’s and women’s doubles winners will each take home $1 million per team, marking a new high for those events. Even qualifying rounds, often overlooked in prize announcements, will see payouts increase by 10% to a total of $8 million.
 
The prize pool also includes payments for mixed doubles and wheelchair competitions. The new mixed doubles event, which will kick off the tournament on August 19–20, features a top prize of $1 million.

Singles schedule extended to 15 days

Another major change at this year’s tournament is the extension of the singles competitions from 14 days to 15. For the first time, singles matches will begin on a Sunday, August 24, as part of the effort to improve scheduling and player recovery time. The change is also expected to enhance fan engagement during the opening weekend.

Push from players drives change

This spike in prize money comes amid growing calls from top tennis professionals for a fairer share of Grand Slam revenues. In March, a group of 20 elite players, including Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, signed a letter addressed to the leadership of the four major tournaments. In the letter, they asked for increased prize money and more influence in key decisions affecting their careers.
 
Since then, informal discussions have taken place between players and tournament representatives. The US Open’s prize money announcement appears to be a direct response to those demands. The increase also restores momentum that had slowed during the pandemic, when payouts temporarily dipped.

US Open leads the majors in financial scale

At a time when other Grand Slams have also raised their stakes—Wimbledon’s 2025 prize pool climbed around 7% to approximately $73 million—the US Open remains the financial frontrunner. With singles champions in London taking home close to $4 million each, the US Open’s $5 million figure stands well above the rest.

Investment in infrastructure continues

The announcement also comes just months after the USTA revealed a sweeping $800 million renovation plan for Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centrepiece of the tournament. Touted as the largest single investment in US Open history, the project underscores the event’s broader ambitions, both in terms of player experience and global prestige.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

