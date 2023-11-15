Sensex (-0.50%)
Neeraj Chopra in final list for Men's World Athlete of the Year Award

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Tuesday shortlisted for men's 'World Athlete of the Year' award

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Tuesday shortlisted for men's 'World Athlete of the Year' award.
The 25-year-old Indian was one of the five athletes shortlisted for the prestigious honour.
"The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world," World Athletics said in a release.
The other male athletes in the final list are USA's Ryan Crouser (shot put), Sweden's Mondo Duplantis (Pole vault), Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum (marathon) and USA's Noah Lyles (100m/200m).
The award will be announced on World Athletics' platforms on December 11.

Topics : Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships athletics

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 8:51 AM IST

