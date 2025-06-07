NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India 0-0 Netherlands (1st Quarter)
NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 Updates: Harmanpreet Singh and company will try to improve their standing on the points table with a win over the Netherlands.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025: The Indian men’s hockey team began their European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 with a high-stakes opener against hockey's world No. 1 Netherlands on 7 June in Amstelveen. This marks the start of an intense eight-match stretch over 15 days, featuring top-tier opponents including Argentina, Australia and Belgium.
Led by Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh, India entered the tour placed third in the standings, just behind Belgium and England. With a strong core of experienced players and a solid home campaign behind them, India aim to stay in title contention.
Harmanpreet, who has recovered from recent injury concerns, is expected to play a key role at the back. Adapting to overseas conditions will be a challenge, but the team is confident of starting strong and building momentum early in the tour.
Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live: Full squad
India squad:
Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Netherlands squad:
Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer
Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live: Start time
The Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League match on 7 June will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live telecast
The match on 7 June will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live streaming
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India.
Stay tuned here for all the live updates of the Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 match.
7:30 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Match underway
The FIH Pro League 2025 match between India and Netherlands is now underway.
7:20 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Skipper Harmanpreet ahead of the match
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, speaking ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League clash, emphasised the team's attacking mindset and the importance of consistently aiming for a three-goal benchmark in every game.
He said that head coach Craig Fulton has always stressed the value of targeting three or more goals, and that achieving this starts with creating at least two penalty corners (PCs) per quarter. Harmanpreet stated that the team would be working hard to generate these opportunities and focus on converting them effectively.
He further added that the current phase of the Pro League is particularly focused on increasing the number of field goals, and whenever that's not feasible, they will fall back on converting PCs to secure a commanding advantage.
7:10 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Kickoff time
The FIH Pro League 2025 match between India and Netherlands will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now.
7:00 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Top goal scorers
|Player Name
|Goals Scored (GS)
|Field Goals (FGS)
|Penalty Corner Goals (PCS)
|Tom Boon
|14
|8
|4
|Sam Ward
|11
|3
|8
|Thies Prinz
|5
|2
|3
|Tomas Domene
|5
|0
|4
|Koen Bijen
|5
|3
|2
|Thibeau Stockbroekx
|4
|3
|1
|Nicolas Alvarez
|4
|4
|0
|Raphael Hartkopf
|4
|4
|0
|Ky Willott
|3
|3
|0
|Sukhjeet Singh
|3
|2
|1
|Mandeep Singh
|3
|2
|1
6:50 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Men's points table
|Rank
|Country
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|SO-Bonus
|Losses
|Points
|1
|England
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|16
|2
|Belgium
|8
|4
|3
|1
|1
|16
|3
|India
|8
|5
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4
|Netherlands
|8
|2
|4
|4
|2
|14
|5
|Germany
|8
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|6
|Argentina
|9
|4
|0
|0
|5
|12
|7
|Australia
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|12
|8
|Spain
|9
|3
|2
|1
|4
|12
|9
|Ireland
|8
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1
6:42 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Argentina beat Spain
Meanwhile, in the first men's match of FIH Pro League 2025 Europen leg Argentina beat Spain by 1-0.
6:30 PM
India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the FIH Pro League 2025 match between India and the Netherlands. This is Men in Blues' first match in the European leg, and they will have the chance to secure the position at the top of the table with a win over the hosts today. But can Harmanpreet and his men pull this off? Stay tuned to find out.
