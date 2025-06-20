Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

The live streaming of the 2025 Paris Diamond League will be available on Wanda Diamond League's Facebook and YouTube pages from 1:12 AM IST (June 21)

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

India’s Olympic and world medallist Neeraj Chopra will headline a star-studded men’s javelin throw field at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, June 21. The event at the Charléty Stadium will feature eight elite throwers, including five who have crossed the 90m mark.
 
Chopra, who recently breached the elusive 90m barrier with a throw of 90.23m in Doha, will face off against familiar rivals Julian Weber of Germany and Anderson Peters of Grenada. Weber upstaged Chopra in Doha with a dramatic 91.06m final throw, and again at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial in Poland, where both delivered modest performances.
 
2025 Paris Diamond League: Men’s Javelin Throw starring line-up
 
 
Paris Diamond League 2025: Javelin throw entry list
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil)
Andrian Mardare (Moldova)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
Julian Weber (Germany)
Julius Yego (Kenya)

When will the 2025 Paris Diamond League take place? 

The 2025 Paris Diamond League is set to take place on Friday, June 21.
 
What will be the venue for the 2025 Paris Diamond League? 
Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, France, will host the 2025 Paris Diamond League on Saturday, June 21.
 
How many Indian athletes will be in action in the 2025 Paris Diamond League? 
India will have only Neeraj Chopra in action during the Paris Diamond League 2025 on June 21.
 
What time is Neeraj Chopra’s event in Paris? 
The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra will take place at 1:12 AM IST (June 21).
 
Where to watch live telecast of the 2025 Paris Diamond League in India? 
The live telecast of the 2025 Paris Diamond League will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the 2025 Paris Diamond League in India? 
The live streaming of the 2025 Paris Diamond League will be available on Wanda Diamond League's Facebook and YouTube pages.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

