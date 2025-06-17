Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu to enter US Open 2025 as mixed doubles pair

Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu to enter US Open 2025 as mixed doubles pair

Joining Alcaraz and Raducanu in the star pairs list are Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic, Naomi Osaka alongside Nick Kyrgios, and Iga Swiatek paired with Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major shift that’s adding fresh excitement to the 2025 US Open, a reimagined mixed doubles format is set to feature blockbuster pairs, including Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. The Spanish star and British sensation are among a dazzling line-up of elite singles players who have signed up to compete in this high-stakes event, scheduled for August 19–20, just days before the singles action begins.
 
With $1 million up for grabs—an $800,000 increase from last year—the stakes are as high as the star power. According to tournament director Stacey Allaster, this edition promises unmatched thrills for fans. “Just look at the field,” she said, describing the line-up as “fantastic for the sport.” 
 

Djokovic, Osaka, Swiatek also among star pairs

Joining Alcaraz and Raducanu are Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic, Naomi Osaka alongside Nick Kyrgios, and Iga Swiatek paired with Casper Ruud. Aryna Sabalenka teams up with Grigor Dimitrov, while other exciting duos include Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula with Tommy Paul, and Paula Badosa with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
 
The inclusion of top singles talent marks a stark departure from traditional Grand Slam mixed doubles draws, which have typically featured doubles specialists. This year’s entry list includes 10 Grand Slam singles champions and five past finalists, highlighting the event’s new prestige.

Innovative format and star appeal spark debate

The format has been compressed—only 16 teams will compete, with matches played in shortened sets (first to four games), no-ad scoring, and match tiebreaks. While some traditionalists, including reigning champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, previously criticised the changes as veering toward “exhibition”, the USTA believes the innovation brings new life to the tournament.
 
Eric Butorac of the USTA explained that players selected their own partners—some based on friendships, nationality, or off-court relationships. “Once they understood the vision, they embraced it,” he said.
 
With the entry deadline set for July 28, the field may still change, but the buzz around mixed doubles at the US Open has already begun to redefine expectations.

Topics : US Open Tennis

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

