PM congratulates Indian contingent for Sepak Takraw World Cup triumph

PM congratulates Indian contingent for Sepak Takraw World Cup triumph

Sepak Takraw is a dynamic and exciting sport that combines elements of volleyball, soccer and martial arts.

Sepak takraw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian contingent for displaying "phenomenal sporting excellence" at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 by bringing home seven medals.

"Congratulations to our contingent for displaying phenomenal sporting excellence at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025!" Modi said in a post on X.

"The contingent brings home 7 medals. The Men's Regu team created history by bringing home India's first Gold," he said.

This spectacular performance indicates a promising future for India in the global Sepak Takraw arena, the prime minister said.

 

Sepak Takraw is a traditional sport that originated in Southeast Asia and has gained popularity in other parts of the world as well.

The World Cup was held at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Bihar's Patna.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

