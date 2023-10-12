PM to inaugurate 141st International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on October 14.

The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee.

Important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games are made at IOC sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

The 141st IOC Session, being held in India, embodies the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports-related stakeholders, it said.

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, the statement said.