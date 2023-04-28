close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sindhu, Prannoy make quarterfinals exits from Badminton Asia Championships

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21 21-19 15-21 margin

Press Trust of India Dubai
sindhu, PV, tennis

P V Sindhu

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy too bowed out in the men's singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21 21-19 15-21 margin.

Also Read

Badminton Asia Mixed Championships: India beat UAE to qualify for knockouts

I'm confident, positive: Sindhu ahead of Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship

Indian shuttlers confirm five medals at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen among title contenders at India Open Super 750

World Boxing Championship: India recreates history, bags four gold medals

Moment Iyer was injured, you had to look in Rahane's direction: Shastri

FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball

Mirabai Chanu to lead India at Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023

Business side of sports very fragmented: JSW Sports' Manisha Malhotra

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PV Sindhu H S Prannoy Badminton

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Moment Iyer was injured, you had to look in Rahane's direction: Shastri

Mumbai: Former cricketer Ravi Shastri after Raymond Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania handed over the restored iconic vintage Audi 100 to him, in Mumbai, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (
5 min read

FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball

Construction of new offices and apartment buildings in the half-built, planned city of Lusail means more supply is on its way. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Mirabai Chanu to lead India at Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023

Mirabai Chanu
2 min read

Business side of sports very fragmented: JSW Sports' Manisha Malhotra

Manisha Malhotra – Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting, JSW Sports. Photo: Manisha Malhotra
5 min read
Premium

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with the media at an event ahead of his 50th birthday, in Mumbai.
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

Sensex soars 463pts, ends atop 61K; Nifty tops 18050; mid-, smallcaps shine

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

markets
2 min read
Premium

Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
4 min read

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

railway tracks
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon