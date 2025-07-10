Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sinner beats Shelton to reach Wimbledon semis despite elbow injury

Sinner beats Shelton to reach Wimbledon semis despite elbow injury

The No. 1-ranked Sinner wore a white sleeve on his right arm with strips of tape visible underneath one above the elbow.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jannik Sinner sure didn't play like someone dealing with an injured right elbow Wednesday, using terrific serving and his usual booming forehand to dismiss 10th-seeded Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and earn a second appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner wore a white sleeve on his right arm with strips of tape visible underneath one above the elbow, one below it two days after he was hurt when he slipped and fell in the opening game of his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner said he felt pain when he hit serves or forehands in that contest, and he dropped the first two sets before moving into the quarterfinals when Dimitrov quit in the third set because he tore a chest muscle.

 

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion and the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month, had an MRI exam on Tuesday and initially canceled a practice session that day but did hit some balls in a light session at an indoor court later.

Against Shelton at No. 1 Court, Sinner came out as though not a thing were wrong, grabbing 27 of his 29 service points in the first set while accumulating a total of 15 winners to just one unforced error.

Also Read

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek's first Wimbledon semifinal comes against Belinda Bencic

Wimbledon 2025. File Photo: @Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Players fined for swearing, racket abuse, misconduct

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic makes record 14th semis, to face No. 1 Sinner next

Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Kohli and Beckham at Wimbledon 2025

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

Still, Shelton stayed right with him until 2-all in the tiebreaker. That's when Sinner surged in front, helped by a double-fault and four consecutive forehand errors by Shelton.

Sinner faced a pair of break points at the start of the second set but saved both and never was threatened again. He broke the big-serving Shelton once in that set and again in the match's last game.

In his second Wimbledon semifinal, Sinner will meet either 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic or No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli. The other time Sinner made it this far at the All England Club, in 2023, he was eliminated by Djokovic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India women's hockey

India to start campaign against Namibia in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

HCA chief Jagan Mohan Rao, four others held by Telangana CID in IPL probe

All you need to know about Electronic Line Calling in Tennis

Wimbledon 2025 drops line umpires; here's how Electronic Line Calling works

India women's hockey team

We need better time, game management: India women's hockey coach Harendra

Hockey generic image

India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon