Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India in a comprehensive victory Tuesday night

Hockey generic image

Hockey

Press Trust of India Eindhoven (The Netherlands)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian A men's hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass Ireland 6-1, making a rollicking start to its European tour at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood here.

Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India in a comprehensive victory Tuesday night.

India completely dominated throughout the four quarters and hardly put a foot wrong.

Uttam opened the scoring and Amandeep later extended the Indian team's lead.

This was followed by a impressive brace by Aditya as he scored back-to-back goals. Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami too scored a goal each to feature on the scoresheet.

 

Also Read

Pakistan hockey team's visa controversy

Sports visa controversy: Why can't India deny a visa to Pakistani athletes?

Argentina-W vs India-W

FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live time, date, live streaming

India women lose to Australia

FIH Pro League 2025: India women lose to Australia 1-2 after late error

IND vs AUS

FIH Pro League Highlights: India slump to 6th defeat against Australia

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh becomes second Indian hockey player to play 400 matches

Ireland could only manage to score a consolation goal as India ensured they are tight with their defending.

India will next face Ireland again Wednesday night.

They will later play against France, England, Belgium and hosts The Netherlands over the course of the next two weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flavio Cobolli vs Novak Djokovic live match time

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Wimbledon 2025 line call system

Wimbledon 2025: Electronic line calling system malfunctions during QF match

Jannik Sinner

Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner cancels practice a day after hurting elbow

Aryna Sabalenka

Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka gets past No. 104 Siegemund in three-set epic

Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz makes quick work of Norrie to reach semifinals

Topics : Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon