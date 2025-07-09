Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / We need better time, game management: India women's hockey coach Harendra

India lost seven matches out of eight in the European leg of the Pro League to finish at the bottom and were relegated to the FIH Nations' Cup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Under-fire Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Wednesday said his side need to work on time and game management to be a force to reckon with, areas that spoiled their FIH Pro League campaign this year.

India lost seven matches out of eight in the European leg of the Pro League to finish at the bottom and were relegated to the FIH Nation's Cup. In the remaining match, India drew 2-2 with Argentina in the regulation time but lost in the penalty shootout.

"It's a new team with several experienced players missing due to injuries, defence in particular. What we need to work on is time management and game management," Harendra said in a virtual interaction.

 

"To work on that area we need to create scenarios and read the game. Like fielding inexperienced players in the defence and than observe where they stand. If they fail we will have to depend on seniors," he said.

"There is no excuse on that part."  Harendra said the Indians also need to work on their penalty corner defending.

"PC (penalty corner) defending is an area which we need to work more. We didn't have experienced players like Udita and Nikki Pradhan in defence in the European leg. We need to work on our defence.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

