Three JK Tyre Motorsport drivers in fray at APRC finals in Indonesia

The rally will officially start on Fridayfollowed by Leg 1 on Saturday and Leg 2 on Sunday

Motorsport

Press Trust of India Danau Toba (Indonesia)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
The final round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship 2023 (APRC) will have a strong Indian presence with three JK Tyre Motosport drivers in fray, at the Danau Toba Rally which will be held here from November 24-26.
Considered as one of the toughest rallies on the circuit, the Danau Toba Rally will run on gravel and cover a distance of 433 kms, with 150.35 kms earmarked for 11 special stages and one super special stage.
On a combined grid of 63 competitive cars, out of which 18 are participating in APRC also, India's biggest promoter of motorsport JK Tyre together with Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation have fielded three young drivers under their colours, namely Jahaan Singh Gill from Chandigarh with co-driver Suraj Prasad, Coorg lad Suhem Kabeer with co-driver PVS Murthy and Lokesh Gowda from Mysore with co-driver Ashwin Naik.
Jahaan, who has just sealed his JINRC title in the Indian National Rally Championship, will be driving the N11 Subaru and Suhem Kabeer and Lokesh Gowda will be behind the wheels of N12 Subaru.
The competitors had their initial brush with conditions when they tested their cars for the first time on the challenging turf.
The rally will officially start on Fridayfollowed by Leg 1 on Saturday and Leg 2 on Sunday.

Topics : automobile industry sports Indian Motorsport

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

