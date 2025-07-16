Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

The tournament, under the aegis of Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), will see competition in shortboard divisions: Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.

Surfing generic image

The surfers will also vie for qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Japan during this event. Representative image

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top surfers from the 20 countries in the continent will converge at Mahabalipuram for the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 to be held here from August 3 to 12.

The tournament, under the aegis of Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), will see competition in shortboard divisions: Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.

The surfers will also vie for qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Japan during this event. 

ALSO READ: Barca's Yamal criticised for reportedly hiring dwarfs at birthday party    Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development, said: "Hosting the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Tamil Nadu highlights our commitment to nurturing new sports like surfing, creating world-class opportunities for our athletes, and strengthening."

  The men's and women's champions of this tournament will also receive direct berths to the SurfCity El Salvador ALAS Global Finals, scheduled for November 1723, 2025.

 

Shu Miyabe, General Secretary, Asian Surfing Federation, said: "By combining high-level competition with meaningful global partnerships, we are accelerating the growth of surfing throughout the continent. The opportunity for our champions to compete in El Salvador later this year is a testament to the strength and unity of our surfing family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hockey generic image

European Tour 2025: India A suffers 3-2 defeat to England in hockey

Jannik Sinner

Sinner wanted Wimbledon title, but needed to conquer Alcaraz first

Badminton star Saina Nehwal's divorced from Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal announces divorce from Parupalli Kashyap: Here's what happened

PV Sindhu

Satwik-Chirag aim Japan Open crown as Sindhu, Lakshya hunt form revival

Saina Nehwal

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap announce separation

Topics : Sports News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon