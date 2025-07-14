Monday, July 14, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap announce separation

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a top former shuttler, have announced their decision to part ways mutually.

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal announces her separation with husband in Instagram story post. Photo: PTI & Instagram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saina shared the personal update that has taken the sporting world by surprise.

Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other," Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, wrote.

"I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," she added.

 

Saina and Kashyap married in December 2018.

They trained together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad from their early days.

While Saina became a global icon with her Olympic bronze and world No. 1 ranking, Kashyap broke into the world top 10 and clinched the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

