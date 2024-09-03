Business Standard
US Open 2024: Men's doubles champions from last three editions eliminated

US Open 2024: Men's doubles champions from last three editions eliminated

Three-time defending US Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the third round

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Three-time defending US Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the third round by the 13th-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6(3) 6-3.
Ram, who is from the US, and Salisbury, who is from Britain, had won 20 consecutive matches together at Flushing Meadows. They were seeded third this year.
A year ago, they became the first men to win three US Open doubles titles in a row since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.
In the quarterfinals, Lammons and Withrow will face the 11th-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.
Koolhof and Mektic were the last team to defeat Ram and Salisbury in New York, doing so in the semifinals in 2020.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

