US Open 2025 Day 9 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 4 action

US Open 2025 Day 9 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 4 action

The women's singles action begins with Jessica Pegula taking on fellow American Ann Li, an all-USA clash that could set the tone for the day

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

The US Open 2025 enters a crucial stage today as players battle for quarterfinal spots on Day 9. The day’s schedule features a mix of top seeds, former champions, and rising stars, ensuring high-quality tennis across all major courts. Arthur Ashe Stadium hosts headline matches, including Naomi Osaka’s return to the spotlight against Coco Gauff, while world number one Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Bublik in the night session. With players like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Iga Swiatek, and Amanda Anisimova also in action, the day promises drama, intensity, and potentially season-defining performances. 
 

Men’s Singles: Sinner eyeing another Q/F qualification

Jannik Sinner continues his campaign against Alexander Bublik in the night session on Arthur Ashe. Sinner has looked solid, but Bublik’s unpredictable style and big serve could trouble the Italian if he drags the match deep. Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Andrey Rublev in what is expected to be a power-driven baseline battle with momentum swings. Alex de Minaur faces Leandro Riedi on Louis Armstrong, where Riedi looks to extend his breakthrough run. Later, Lorenzo Musetti meets Jaume Munar in a match likely to feature tactical variety, long rallies, and clever shot-making, as both men aim for their first US Open quarterfinal.

US Open men’s singles schedule for Day 9:

Stadium Time (IST) Player 1 Player 2
Arthur Ashe Mon Sep 1, 9:00 PM F. Auger-Aliassime [25] (CAN) A. Rublev [15]
Arthur Ashe Tue Sep 2, 4:30 AM J. Sinner [1] (ITA) A. Bublik [23] (KAZ)
Louis Armstrong Mon Sep 1, 8:30 PM L. Riedi (SUI) A. de Minaur [8] (AUS)
Louis Armstrong Time TBA (IST) L. Musetti [10] (ITA) J. Munar (ESP)

Women’s Singles: Big matches on the cards

The marquee women’s clash features Coco Gauff against Naomi Osaka in a contest that blends Gauff’s athleticism with Osaka’s explosive baseline power. With home support behind her, Gauff will aim to dictate tempo, but Osaka’s ability to flatten the ball could make this a thriller. Amanda Anisimova continues her strong run as she faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in what promises to be a battle of clean hitting and controlled aggression. Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, with Swiatek’s relentless consistency set against her opponent’s flat, hard strokes. Marta Kostyuk takes on Karolina Muchova, a matchup defined by variety and tactical flair.

US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 9:

Stadium Time (IST) Player 1 Player 2
Arthur Ashe Time TBA (IST) N. Osaka [23] (JPN) C. Gauff [3] (USA)
Arthur Ashe Time TBA (IST) A. Anisimova [8] (USA) B. Haddad Maia [18] (BRA)
Louis Armstrong Mon Sep 1, 10:30 PM E. Alexandrova [13] I. Swiatek [2] (POL)
Grandstand Mon Sep 1, 10:30 PM M. Kostyuk [27] (UKR) K. Muchova [11] (CZE)

US Open 2025 Day 9 live streaming and telecast details

When will Day 9 action of the US Open 2025 begin? 
The Day 9 action of the US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on September 1 and will run till the early morning of September 2.
 
Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 9? 
Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik will be among the big names in action in the men’s singles Day 9 matchups of the US Open 2025.
 
Who are the big names from the women’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 9? 
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be among the big names in action in the women’s singles Day 9 matchups of the US Open 2025.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of US Open 2025 Day 9 matches in India? 
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open 2025 Day 9 matches in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Day 9 matches in India? 
JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar (through their app and website) will provide the live streaming of US Open 2025 Day 9 matches in India.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

