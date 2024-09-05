Why India's Neeraj Chopra opts out of Zurich Diamond League 2024?

The 14th meeting of the 2024 Diamond League is set to be held on September 5, 2024, at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. As the penultimate event of the season, it will provide athletes with a final chance to qualify for the final in Brussels.

Multiple athletic events are scheduled in Zurich for both men's and women's categories. Here are the events scheduled for the Zurich Diamond League 2024:

Men: Long jump, shot put, javelin throw, 200m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 1500m Women: High jump, pole vault, 100m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 800m, 5000m

Why Neeraj Chopra won't feature in Zurich Diamond League 2024?

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra will not be featuring in the Zurich Diamond League, as his spot in the Brussels Diamond League Final is all but confirmed after a second-place finish in Lausanne with a season best throw of 89.49m.





Olympic stars to feature in Zurich



In the women's 100m, the surprise gold medallist at Paris 2024, Julian Alfred from Saint Lucia, will compete against Sha'Carri Richardson from the US, who will be making her first appearance since winning the silver medal at Paris 2024. Currently, Neeraj is in third place in the overall standings and needs to be among the top six athletes to make it to the showdown in Belgium.

The men's 1500m will see all three Paris 2024 medallists—Cole Hocker from the US, Josh Kerr from Great Britain, and Yared Nuguse from the US—competing in Zurich, alongside Diamond League points leader and Paris 2024 fourth-place finisher Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway.

The men's 400m hurdles will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist and Diamond League Silesia winner Karsten Warholm from Norway, who will face strong competition, including Alison Dos Santos from Brazil.

Zurich Diamond League: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the Zurich Diamond League 2024 take place?

The Zurich Diamond League 2024 is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2024.

What time will the Zurich Diamond League 2024 begin in India?

The Zurich Diamond League 2024 will start at 11:30 PM IST in India.

Where will the live telecast of the Zurich Diamond League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Zurich Diamond League 2024 will be available on the Sports18 network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Zurich Diamond League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Zurich Diamond League 2024 will be available on JioCinema.