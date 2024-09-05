Business Standard
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner

AP Nairobi (Kenya)
Sep 05 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after sustaining 80% burns on her body due to an attack by her partner.
A spokesperson at the hospital, Owen Menach, confirmed her death on Thursday. Cheptegei was receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.
Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema was also burned, and was being treated at the same hospital.
Cheptegei's parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county's many athletic training centers.
A report filed by the local chief states that the couple was heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 05 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

