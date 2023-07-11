Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the quarterfinal of the men's singles event in Wimbledon after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday. Alcaraz did not have a best of starts as he lost the first set 3-6. However, the 20-year-old made a superb comeback in the second set, winning it 6-3. The world number 1 didn't look back after that and won the last two sets 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz will next face Denmark's Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (July 12).Rune booked a place in the last 8 after he defeated Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.Up close with @carlosalcaraz for the winning moment #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5YIpUQqHaq— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023An artist at work A stroke of genius from @GrigorDimitrov #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/U0Fpr7jwfz— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023